BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man has been charged after police say he sold a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, a.k.a., Tranq, resulting in another man’s death.

According to Bloomsburg police, on August 20, officers responded to the 70 block of Iron Street around 2:15 a.m., for a report of three unresponsive people.

Upon arrival, police say they found two unresponsive men, blueish in color, and a female who was drifting in and out of consciousness. Officers say they administered Narcan to the individuals prior to EMS arrival, however, it had no effect on one of the men.

Police say when EMS arrived on scene they immediately began providing treatment to all three individuals. One of the males and the female were transferred to medical facilities for further treatment, and the other male, Edward Heckler, 23, was declared dead by medical personnel.

According to a police affidavit, officers spoke with the female who told them all three of them had ingested cocaine. When police asked her who provided her with the cocaine, she told them it was a black, male she knew as ‘Sheem.’

As the affidavit reads, the female described ‘Sheem as a black male, around 6’2″ tall, with brown eyes, and a skinny build, who was wearing a black t-shirt when he sold her the drugs. She also said he was a local rapper who sometimes performed at the Captial Bar and Grill while showing police a photo of ‘Sheem.’

According to law enforcement, police called Capital Bar and Grill, asking management if they knew the rapper, ‘Sheem,’ because everyone who enters the building must have their ID scanned. ‘Sheem’ was then identified as 25-year-old, Tysheem Dunlap, (pictured below) originally from South Carolina.

Photo Credit: Bloomsburg Police

Police say they also checked through the Pennsylvania Justice Network (JNET) for the name and date of birth and JNET showed a photo of Dunlap, which police compared to the ID photo and they were a match.

Law enforcement said they received a report from Columbia County Coroner Jermey Reese who ruled Edward Heckler’s death a homicide, due to the fact that he didn’t die from a cocaine overdose.

According to the coroner’s report, the cause of death was the result of the toxic effects of Ethanol, Fentanyl, and Xylazine. Dunlap provided the victim with fentanyl and xylazine, instead of cocaine, police say.

Court papers say Dunlap was arrested for selling narcotics to someone working with police and taken into custody. He was arraigned in front of MDJ Lawton and remanded to Columbia County prison on $250,000 cash bail.

Dunlap faces numerous felony charges including drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.