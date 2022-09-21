WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he attempted to hit an officer after an undercover sting involving the sale of crack cocaine.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on June 10 investigators used an undercover informant to set up a crack cocaine deal at Dana and Hazle streets with Duran M. Thomas, 30, of Wilkes-Barre.

After completing the drug sale, investigators say Thomas got into a Mercedes-Benz sedan and drove away. Officers then pulled in front of the car causing Thomas to begin to back up, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, an officer ordered him to stop while pointing his gun at the car, however, Thomas drove toward the officer.

The officer stepped out of the way and avoided being hit as Thomas drove over a curb and struck a city police car causing damage, according to court documents.

Police say Thomas fled the scene and drove through oncoming traffic.

According to the Times Leader, during the undercover drug sale, Thomas was wanted for failing to appear in court to be sentenced for an incident in June.

On June 1 Thomas was pulled over by Plymouth police when he was driving his Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed, said court papers.

As stated by the Times Leader, Thomas stopped his car and then started a fight with a Plymouth officer trying to disarm him of his Taser.

Thomas pled guilty to fleeing police, disarming law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

It is not known how Thomas was arrested for the drug sale on June 10 after fleeing police.

Thomas has been charged with aggravated assault and drug-trafficking charges in addition to the charges he faced for the incident with the Plymouth officer.