SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man is facing gun and drug trafficking charges in Luzerne County after he was found with multiple grams of fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Eshawn Harrell, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, was found with 40 grams or more of fentanyl and stolen guns in furtherance of drug trafficking on June 29.

Harrell was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 1. He faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

This matter was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).