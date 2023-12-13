ROARING BROOK TWP., LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man faces several felony charges including burglary after an incident that police say occurred on April 27.

According to a police criminal complaint, officers responded to the 400 block of Gardner Road for a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, police say they spoke with the victim who came home to find the garage and basement doors had been forced open, the third floor of the home ransacked, and their motor home had been rummaged through and also had a damaged lock.

Officers say the following items were missing from the home:

19 guitars

five acoustic guitars

a 1903 banjo

Civil War weapons, including two firearms

three rifles

a shotgun

two replica 1800s pistols

two Civil War swords

five WWII bayonets

a satchel of silver coins and cash

According to police, Jonathan Frable, 47, Scranton, was identified by the victim as recently being hired to do yard work after he was recently released from jail.

The criminal affidavit states that Frable came back to the victim’s home several times for over a month with accomplices to take various items including power tools and a catalytic converter from the victim’s motor home.

Investigators say they discovered Frable and the accomplices were trying to sell the firearms and “scrap” other valuables taken from the home.

Officers say Frable successfully “scrapped” the catalytic converter for $283 and also cashed in the silver coins for a payout of $1,092 in Scranton.

Court documents say Frable faces 14 felony charges and three misdemeanors including burglary, engaging in criminal conspiracy theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespassing, and related charges.

Frable was denied bail and remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 18, at 10:45 a.m.