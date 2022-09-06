SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with child rape after investigators discovered he raped a 12-year-old girl for three years.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on August 29 a victim reported to investigators that she was sexually abused for three years by Alexis Gomez-Levia, 46, beginning when she was 9 years old.

The victim stated Gomez-Levia would “touch her inappropriately” on multiple occasions and alluded to a time the victim was raped by Gomez-Levia, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators said the victim told them Gomez-Levia once asked the victim not to say anything and he would buy her a dog.

When interviewed by authorities police said Gomez-Levia did not deny the accusations and stated “jail is for men, not cowards.”

Gomez-Levia has been charged with rape, aggravated assault of a child, and statutory sexual assault.