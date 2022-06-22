FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been charged with rape and sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Frackville Police Department, Antonio Luis Hinojosa, 61, of Hazleton, is accused of being a child predator after two reports were sent to the PA Department of Human Services in November 2021.

Police say the assaults occurred in 2019 and 2021

As stated in the affidavit, the victim told police the molestation started from May to December of 2019. The victim accused Hinojosa of touching her inappropriately multiple times throughout the year, say police.

According to court documents, the victim reported Hinojosa had raped her on two occasions, in July and September of 2021 after the sexual abuse stopped for two years.

Investigators stated the victim was threatened by Hinojosa multiple times throughout the years that if she would tell someone he would “make her out to be crazy…and it would be his word vs. hers.”

Police say when Hinojosa was interviewed by officers he denied having intercourse with the victim, however, he stated the victim wanted him to touch her inappropriately.

Hinojosa has been charged with rape, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, and other related assault charges.