WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man with rape after they say an investigation relieved he assaulted a teenager for three years.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday troopers received a complaint regarding a sexual assault of a juvenile victim.

Police say during the investigation it was learned the accused Robert Miller, 41, from Pine Grove, began the assault when the victim was 14 years old and continued on and off for a span of three years.

PSP has charged Miller with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI), and related sexual offenses. Bail was set to $250,000 and he was unable to post bail.

Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill continues the investigation.