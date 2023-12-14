SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after police state he has been sexually assaulting a child for 5 years.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday officers arrested Rodolfo Rodriguez, 56, of Scranton without incident.

Police say Rodriguez has been charged with the following;

Rape of a child

Involuntary sexual deviate intercourse with a child

Aggravated indecent assault of a child

Indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age

Corruption of minors

As stated in the affidavit, the victim claims Rodriguez has been sexually assaulting them since 8-years-old and started forcing them to have intercourse at the age of 12 years old.

Rodriguez is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.