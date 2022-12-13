LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say pushed a one-year-old and caused the victim to have a brain bleed.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on December 12 around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to an unresponsive 1-year-old.

The baby was transported to the hospital and was operated on for a brain bleed caused by a strong blow to the left side of the victim’s head, according to the affidavit.

Police say family members did not give an explanation for the victim’s head injuries.

Eventually, authorities said Ethan Riggs, 20, of Lake Ariel, told investigators he pushed the child causing the victim to hit his head and allegedly have a seizure.

Riggs was charged with aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He remains in the Wayne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $100,000.