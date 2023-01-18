WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he was caught in a meth exchange with a dealer and fought police as he tried to escape.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on Monday around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Kingston Food Mart on South Wyoming Avenue and Northampton Street, for a possible drug sale happening.

Police say the clerk showed them surveillance video of two men making a drug transaction. Officers said they were able to identify one of the men as Stephen Horvath, 29, of Kingston, who was allegedly seen with the drugs.

Investigators stated they stopped Horvath from leaving the store and he was asked to place his hands on his head. Horvath refused, tensing up, and tried to pull away from officers, police say.

As stated in the affidavit, Horvath began to fight several officers while they shoved him to the ground. Horvath was able to get up and police deployed a Taser that had no impact, allowing Horvath to run out of the store, according to court documents.

An officer outside was able to Taser Horvath, knocking him to the ground. However, Horvath continued to fight by kicking, punching, and biting officers’ hands, police say.

Officers said they were able to place Horvath in custody and found methamphetamine in a paper he had in his hand.

Horvath has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness.

He was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility unable to post the $20,000 bail.