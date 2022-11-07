KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase.

According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The homeowner told officers that the man threatened her after she told him to leave, police said.

Meanwhile, an officer directing traffic during the Veterans Memorial Parade saw a man, later identified as Peter Abreu, 20, of Kingston, in the area of Market Street and Wyoming Avenue.

As stated in the affidavit, Abreu ignored the officer’s commands to stop and a foot chase started. During the chase police say Abreu was able to avoid being hit by a car and several Taser deployments.

According to court documents, officers were able to grab Abreu however he punched an officer three times in the head causing the officer to lose his balance.

Abreu was placed in custody and claimed the punches were self-defense, investigators stated. The officer was treated at a hospital after being dizzy from the incident.

Abreu has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bail.