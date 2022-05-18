PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man with animal cruelty, and assault after they say he struck a dog during a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Saturday, officers responded to a residence on Jones Street for the report of a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say once they arrived, a man later identified as Tyler Holmes, 36, of Plains Township, was screaming outside of the home after he struck a male family member.

As stated in the affidavit, while communicating with the victim Holmes threatened officers with physical harm if they didn’t leave the area.

The victim informed police he tried to intervene when Holmes hit a 5-10 lb Chihuahua across the face, causing Holmes to swing at him, ending with the two wrestling on the ground.

The victim told police he never tried to hit Holmes but tried to restrain him from hurting the dog and other people inside the house.

Holmes was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility and charged with assault, harassment, and cruelty to animals.

Police stated Holmes was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department for failing to appear on a previous charge of criminal mischief.