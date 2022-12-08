SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man after they say he was found abusing and sexually trafficking a woman, who has HIV, within the Scranton area.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday, officers began an investigation into suspected prostitution activity occurring in the City of Scranton.

Officers said they got in contact with a listed number on a website commonly used for prostitution and were able to set up a sting operation.

As stated in the affidavit, two officers arrived at the meet-up location and they confronted the woman and a man seen in a car she got out of, the man was later identified as Keshon Bailey, 27, of New York.

Investigators stated they spoke with the woman and learned Bailey controlled her and prostituted her for a $150 sex act. The victim said Bailey assaulted her if she refused and took money out of her purse until she followed his demands.

According to law enforcement, the victim noted that she was HIV posted and Bailey was aware.

Bailey has been charged with trafficking a person, and five counts of promoting prostitution. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $200,00 bail.