EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man is being charged with knowingly employing, using, and persuading, a minor to engage in sexual acts conduct for the purpose of producing child porn.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Alkayan Khan, 37, of New York, was indicted by a federal grand jury for online enticement and the production

and attempted production of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment alleges between September 27, 2021, and November 25, 2022, Khan used a

facility to knowingly entice a juvenile to engage in sexual activity.

Police say on four separate occasions between September 28, 2021, and January 20, 2022, Khan knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, knowing that such depiction would be transporting online.

On four other different occasions that investigators stated occurred between January 6, 2022, and July 2, 2022, Khan attempted to entice or coerce the same minor to engage in sexual acts conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum period of imprisonment of 15 years, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.