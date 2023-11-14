HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been charged with the rape of a child and over 350 counts of child pornography.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Thursday, October 2, officers received a report against 38-year-old, Shaun Michael Loux, for multiple alleged incidents of child sexual abuse.

Officers say on Monday, October 13, around 8:38 a.m., Loux was interviewed in which he denied the allegations against him and also turned over his cell phone to prove his innocence before requesting a lawyer, and ending the interview.

According to a criminal affidavit, Loux’s phone was forensically examined and troopers found around 358 photographs of suspected child pornography.

Loux was taken into custody, arraigned on Monday, and remanded to the Luzerne County Prison, unable to post his $125,000 bail.

Loux faces felony charges of the rape of a child, rape of an unconscious victim, 358 counts of child pornography, and several related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22 at 8:30 a.m.