CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police’s Northeast Computer Crime Unit has arrested and charged a Carbondale man with over 100 counts of child pornography.

According to a press release, on Thursday, the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force and Carbondale City Police executed a search warrant at the residence of 21-year-old, Michael Premo Mahoski, on Maple Avenue in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, for allegedly having child pornography.

Troopers say the information was learned through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the SNAPCHAT corporation. NCMEC also provided members of the task force with an email address and an IP address of Mahoski, who was uploading illegal child pornography files.

State Police say they seized all of Mahoski’s devices and a ‘forensic search’ of these devices proved Mahoski to be in possession of over 100 illegal files of child pornography.

As the press release reads, the Lackawanna County District Attorney charged the defendant with 112 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Mahoski was arraigned Thursday in front of Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) Joanne Price Corbett, where his bail was set at $40,000. Unable to post bail, Mahoski was remanded to Lackawanna County Prison, officials say.

A Preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 in front of MDJ Corbett.