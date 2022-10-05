EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Lebanon County has been charged with over 100 counts relating to COVID-19 unemployment fraud, officials say.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Stacy Taylor, 27, of Lebanon, was indicted by a grand jury on 52 counts of wire fraud and 52 counts of mail fraud.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges between March 21, 2020, and December 30, 2022, Taylor made fake materials and false claims to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and Industry and the Employment Development Department for the State of California, to gain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, meant for those not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of these offenses is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

“An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate

allegations of fraud related to unemployment insurance programs. We will continue to work with

the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and our law enforcement partners to

investigate these types of allegations,” stated Syreeta Scott, Special Agent-in-Charge of the

Philadelphia Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

Anyone with information or allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 is asked to report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by filling out an NCDF Web Complaint Form.