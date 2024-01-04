HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he angrily shot out a woman’s windshield of her vehicle while firing a gun from the second-floor window of a home.

The Hanover Township Police Department states 22-year-old Anthony Pascoe, Hanover Township, was arrested and jailed without bail after shooting at a woman from the upstairs window of his home in the 200 block of Harrison Street.

According to the affidavit, Pascoe accused the victim of damaging a tire on his vehicle and asked her to come to his house Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

The victim states she went to Pascoe’s car, thinking he was inside, heard a gunshot, and fled back to her car as a bullet broke through the front windshield, as stated in court documents. The victim turned and saw Pascoe hanging out of a second-floor window, aiming a handgun at her, causing her to speed off as Pascoe fired more shots, police stated.

Investigators said they searched Pascoe’s home and found three long guns and a handgun.

Pascoe was charged with the following;

Aggravated assault

Simple assault

Reckless endangerment

Shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief

Pascoe remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on the charges with a preliminary hearing on January 17.