EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a Monroe County man has been charged with online enticement of a minor and attempted to produce child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, 49-year-old Kenneth Lesser from Monroe County used the internet and electronic devices to convince and coerce someone whom he believed was a 13-year-old to engage in sexual conduct.

Attorney Karam notes the indictment alleges Lesser attempted to produce child pornography.

Officials say the maximum penalty under federal law for these charges is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.