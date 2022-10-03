MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police announced they arrested and charged a Mount Carmel man for numerous sex crimes against children.

According to PSP, they were called to South Beech Street, to investigate a claim that a child stated they were sexually abused at the home owned by Robert Warren Taylor, 72, of Mount Carmel. The child also said they were abused by Robert Taylor himself.

The official press release reads, on August 18, the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force with the assistance of PSP Stonington, served and executed a search warrant at Taylor’s residence on South Beech street, for child pornography.

Investigators say they learned of an IP address trading illegal child pornography files. Police say they obtained a search warrant for the home based on the IP address.

During the search, troopers say Taylor’s devices were taken and a forensic search was conducted on all of them.

Taylor was arrested and arraigned in front of Honorable MDJ William C. Cole and charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, and corruption of minors, for the crimes against the child.

State Troopers say Taylor was also charged with over 300 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Taylor was remanded to the Northumberland County Prison by MDJ Cole on $150,000 bail for rape charges. The Honorable MDJ Cole also set a separate bail of $100K for the 300 felony counts of sexual abuse.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Taylor at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, in front of MDJ Cole.