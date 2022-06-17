LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man charged with the murder of his girlfriend after he admitted to killing her back in 2019, 16 years after her death has been sentenced to 15-30 years.





Eyewitness News was first on the scene when Jade Babcock, 52, from Montoursville, sat before a magistrate judge Tuesday to hear the formal charges against him in the case of Brenda Jacobs in 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Babcock confessed to punching Brenda Jacobs to death in December of 2003, storing her in a coal bin for almost 15 years before cutting off her legs in 2018, tossing them down the Maynard Street Bridge in Williamsport into the Susquehanna River.





Investigators say they found the rest of Jacob’s body in a wooden box, in a storage facility in Philadelphia back in 2019.





Babcock was charged with criminal homicide, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction, and abuse of a corpse.

According to a Lycoming County law clerk, after pleading guilty Babcock was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for his charges.