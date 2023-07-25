WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man lead officers on a high-speed chase that began in Wilkes-Barre, through Interstate 81 and ended near White Haven.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday officers saw a 2019 Chevrolet sedan, that they knew belonged to a man with an active arrest warrant, parked on Loomis Street.

A traffic stop was conducted on Parrish and Hughes Streets however the driver sped away initiating a chase onto Interstate 81 reaching speeds of 120mph, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say the driver went through a rest stop area before getting onto Interstate 80 where the car continued before exiting the interstate near White Haven. State police eventually took over and were able to stop the driver on State Route 940.

The driver was then identified as Sabian Garcia Jr., 22, of Wilkes-Barre, whose father is registered as the owner of the car and is allegedly wanted by Kingston Township police, investigators said.

After a search warrant was conducted for inside the car officer say they discovered a 9mm handgun in the car’s glove box, a 9mm magazine in the center console, and numerous marijuana packets.

Garcia has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail.