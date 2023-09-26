SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he attacked another man with a machete multiple times.

According to the Scott Township Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of Secnd Street at Evangelical Hosptial for a reported assault.

Police say a fight broke out between Brian Shoffler, 47, of Bloomsburg, and another man.

During the fight Shoffler brought out a rusty machete and hit the victim three times with it, causing injury to the vicitms pinky, and multiple areas on his left arm, as stated in the affidavit.

At one point while Shoffler was using the machete the victim heard him say “I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” inviestgators stated.

Shoffler has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.