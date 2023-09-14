WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase down Wyoming Avenue.

According to the Wyoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday officers on patrol were driving down Wyoming Avenue when a motorcycle passed them at an “extremely high speed.”

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Roger Cunningham, 57, of Forty Fort, drove through a red light as officers began to follow him, police stated. Cunningham then moved in between cars in a “dangerous manner” at high speed as officers chased him with emergency lights and sirens on.

Eventually, Cunnigham stopped at a red light and officers approached him. He then stated to them “you know we’re going” and accelerated running the light and starting the chase again investigators said.

According to court documents, officers were able to place Cunningham under arrest when he pulled into a residence. Police said he briefly resisted but was taken into custody.

Cunningham has been charged with careless driving and fleeing officers.