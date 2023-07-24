WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stalked, assaulted a woman, and tied her up in an attempt to kidnap her early Monday morning.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, 72-year-old, Byron Magargle Sr., of Cogan Station, was arrested and charged after an incident occurred in the 100 block of E. Brimmer Avenue around 5:00 a.m.

Through further investigation, police said Magargle waited for a woman to exit her house and assaulted her by striking her in the face.

Magargle then tied the victim’s hands and feet together, placed a gag in her mouth, wrapped a shoelace around her neck, and put a ski mask over her face, as stated in the release.

Officers said a neighbor overheard the commotion and was able to subdue Magargle until police arrived on the scene. After a brief struggle, investigators said they were able to place Magargle in custody. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Magargle has been charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Strangulation

Aggravated Assault

Possessing Instruments of Crime

Unlawful Restraint

Stalking

Simple Assault

Resisting Arrest

False Imprisonment

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Prowling at Night

He remains in the Northumberland County Jail on a $750,000.00 cash bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled on August 9.