MILTON BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he held two women against their will at knifepoint.

According to the Milton Borough Police Department, on Sunday, March 12, officers responded to the 200 block of Hepburn Street for a dispute in progress.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old, Joseph F. Reyes-Gonzalez, was holding two females against their will. Officers say they learned Reyes-Gonzalez was also wielding a knife, officers say.

According to law enforcement, as police responded, the two women were able to run out of the house and Reyes-Gonzalez attempted to chase them as officers arrived on the scene. Police say upon arrival they saw Reyes-Gonzalez throw a large knife on the ground.

Reyes-Gonzalez went back into the home after he was given commands to stop, police said. Officers entered the house and took Reyes-Gonzalez into custody without incident.

Investigators say they learned that Reyes-Gonzales held the two female victims at knifepoint, against their wills, for around one hour. Police say during this time, Reyes-Gonzalez threatened to murder both victims several times.

According to a press release, a third victim also arrived at the residence and was told by Reyes-Gonzalez that if she came back, he would murder her and the other two women inside the home while holding the knife, which prompted her to immediately call 911.

Reyes-Gonzalez was charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, two counts of unlawful restraint, three counts of terroristic threats, and several other charges relating to this incident.

Reyes-Gonzalez was arraigned and remanded to the Northumberland County Prison as he was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22, at 9:30 a.m.