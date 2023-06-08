HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter after a woman overdosed on drugs he allegedly delivered.

According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, Todd Wignall, of Honesdale, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter due to an incident in January after a drug delivery.

Police say on January 11 Wignall brought drugs to a house where he and a woman identified as Amanda Parry, both ingested the narcotics. Perry died from an overdose, while Wignall also overdosed but survived.

Wignall was arraigned on Wednesday and he was unable to post the $200,000.