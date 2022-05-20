TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY– A man was charged on Friday with intimidation and retaliation against witnesses in an ongoing investigation of an April 27 drug bust.

According to the Office of the Wyoming County District Attorney, the Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against Mohamed Elkasas for the intimidation of a witness or victim involved in a drug bust investigation from April.

Following the raid, District Attorney Joe Peters warned that the investigation was ongoing, and any attempt to intimidate or retaliate against any witness, victim, or cooperating victim would be met with swift and aggressive action to protect those citizens who put themselves at risk.

As stated in the release, Elkasas entered the potential witness’s dorm room and said he was going to kill the witness and spit in his face for being a “snitch.”

In addition to intimidation charges, Elkasas faces a variety of drug-related offenses, possession of an instrument of crime (handgun, magazine, and ammunition), and one count of terroristic threats.