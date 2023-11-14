TUNKANNOCK TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a 20-year-old driver with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence after a crash killed a teen.

According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, Isaac Jacob Eiden, 20, from Tunkhannock, is charged with homicide by a motor vehicle while DUI in connection to a crash that occurred on August 13 in Lake Winola.

Police say 17-year-old Abigail Messersmith died as a result of the crash.

Eiden was also charged with two counts of DUI, underage consumption of alcohol, opening alcoholic containers in the vehicle, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

A $100,000 unsecured bail was given to Eiden.