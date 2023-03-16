LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he shot his fiance’s mother Wednesday night in Monroe County.

According to a release from Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Shannon Drive in Long Pond around 10:30 p.m. for a reported gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered 43-year-old Damien Hoehler at the front door, where they took him into custody.

Inside the residence, the report states that officers found 59-year-old Diane Strohl on the ground with a wound on her chest and a firearm nearby. Lifesaving measures were taken but Strohl died from her wounds.

Several other family members were located uninjured in the basement of the home.

Police say an investigation determined that Hoehler was the fiance of Strohl’s daughter and was intoxicated, threatening the residents with a gun. When an argument broke out and became physical, the gun went off and struck Strohl.

Hoehler was denied bail and was remanded to the Monroe County Prison, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.