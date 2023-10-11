SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged after an infant girl under his care was injured, according to police.

According to court documents, on October 4, police charged 41-year-old Benjamin Mark Gray from Shamokin with homicide after a 6-month-old girl was injured in his home.

The affidavit states on September 17 police were notified by Shamokin Hospital that an incident took place on September 16 involving a six-month-old being flown to GMC Danville in critical condition.

During the investigation, police say the mother of the child told police the incident possibly took place at a home on Race Street in Shamokin.

Officers said once arriving at the home on Race Street police noticed the car parked near the home was similar to the one pictured in the surveillance footage at Shamokin Hospital ER.

Police say, there were six adults present in the home and “multiple pieces” of drug paraphernalia on the bed in plain sight.

Court documents noted they are still performing tests on the baby, however, there is no brain activity and the timelines based on the injuries state the incident happened approximately one hour before the child was brought to the hospital.

As noted by police the hospital stated one test came back completed confirming the child had shaken baby syndrome.

Gray has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault on a victim less the 13, endangering the welfare of a child, use of drug paraphernalia, and other related offenses.