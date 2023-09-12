SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he ignored a road close sign and hit a PennDOT worker.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Monday officers were called to Newton Road and Price Street for a pedestrian hit by a car.

The worker hit told officers that a white Chevrolet Equinox drove around the road-closed blockade, and continued into the work zone forcing the driver into oncoming traffic.

The victim stopped the car and began to scold the driver, later identified as Harold Nealon, 73, of Clarks Summit.

Nealon then pulled away, hitting the victim causing her to grab onto the car and get dragged 60 feet until she let go, as stated in the affidavit.

Investigators stated Nealon was followed and stopped by PennDOT workers and was arrested at McDade Park. Nealon has been charged with accidents involving injury, reckless endangerment, and careless driving.