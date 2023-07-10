ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who is accused of tailgating officers and then hitting patrol vehicles with his car during a chase is now facing charges.

According to the Ashley Borough Police Department, on Saturday around 9:00 p.m. officers driving south on State Route 309 saw a car tailgating his marked patrol vehicle.

Police say the car then changed lanes and began tailgating another vehicle. A records check of the registration revealed a warrant was out for the owner, Steven Murphy, 43, of Mountain Top.

Officers said they tried to pull over Murphy but he refused and a chase ensued. Murphy then turned onto Pine Run Road, hitting two patrol cars from Ashley and Wright Township according to court documents.

Once Murphy reached State Route 115 in Monroe County state troopers deployed stop strips to disable Murphy’s car. As stated in the affidavit, Mruphy’s car came to a stop at the Wawa in Blakeslee Coroners where he fled on foot but was quickly placed in custody.

Murphy was charged with fleeing police, driving with a suspended license, resting arrest, endangering another person, and multiple traffic violations.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bail.