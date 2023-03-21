ARARAT TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people after a man was found hiding a wanted woman underneath the floorboards of a kitchen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 9:00 p.m., troopers were serving a warrant in the 3100 block of May Road in Susquehanna County.

A release from PSP says the homeowner, David Pickering, 49, of Susquehanna, told troopers he did not know where Tracee-Jo Shimer, 30, of Susquehanna, was. Troopers say Shimer was wanted for a probation violation.

PSP stated Pickering continued to tell police that Shimer was not home, however, when troopers searched the house, an odd, unleveled floorboard was seen in the kitchen.

When troopers lifted the board, they say Shimer was found hiding beneath the house. Both Pickering and Shimer were arrested and taken to the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility.

Shimer has been charged with avoiding arrest, and Pickering was charged with hindering apprehension.