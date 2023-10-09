POCONO TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was charged after police say he chased a woman down and fired multiple shots toward an occupied house in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 6 around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 180 block of Lower Scoturn Avenue for a report of a disturbance that led to gunshots being fired.

Police say an incident occurred earlier in the day involving Kerroy O. Spence a 35-year-old man from Mount Pocono and a woman at a hair salon.

The woman fled from the salon and arrived at a house on Lower Scoturn Avenue. Spence allegedly arrived soon after and fired gunshots from his car, yelling for everyone to come out.

All occupants inside of the house hide and run away to protect themselves. Officers said one person in the house fired a single shot toward Spence in an attempt to protect the others and Spence fired back and then fled the scene.

Spence was later arrested, and the handgun used during the incident was found despite his attempt to dispose of it on the side of the roadway.

He was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and other related offenses. Spence was placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility on a bail set at $10,000.