JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he fired a gun out of his car at four people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 around 6:00 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a gun being discharged in Lycoming County from a car, while driving.

Police say the suspect, Nathan Minier, 43, of Unityville, fired the gunshots near four people ranging from the ages 40-65 years old.

Minier was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, harassment, and intentional firing of a weapon.