EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after he allegedly assaulted several police officers during the pierogi festival Saturday.

According to the Edwardsville Police Department, officers were patrolling the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival around 12:30 p.m. when they heard an argument involving Edward Sienkiewicz III, 27, of Kingston, and a woman who said she did not know Sienkiewicz who began screaming at her.

When police told Sienkiewicz to calm down he began to yell expletives directly at officers and tried to fight law enforcement when they tried to detain him.

As stated in the affidavit, Sienkiewicz slipped away from an officer and began to run until a bystander tackled him.

Sienkiewicz is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct and two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail.