KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man after he was found to be responsible for the death of a man he provided fentanyl to in a drug exchange.

According to the Kingston Police Department, Roger Kapinsky II, 41, of Wilkes-Barre provided fentanyl to Michael Haines, 35.

As stated in the affidavit, Haines was found dead of an overdose inside a part in the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston in March 2021.

Inside the apartment, police say they found a bag, a bottle of used and unused heroin/fentanyl with “GUCCI” stamped in red. A toxicology report Haines died from fentanyl.

Through the investigation, officers were able to track a number down from Haine’s phone to find Kapinsky.

Investigators also say video inside the victim’s phone also revealed Kapinsky was seen at the apartment, talking about the use of heroin/fentanyl and a conversation eluded that Kapinsky provided the bag of drugs labeled “GUCCI”.

Kapinsky has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and manufacturing, possession with intent to deliver drugs.