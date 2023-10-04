STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he filed a false police report after sending anonymous harassing text messages to a woman.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, in August 30-year-old Jamey Dumeus, of Stroudsburg, and a woman appeared at the police station to report they were being stalked and harassed by an unknown individual.

Police say the couple reported for eight months they received numerous anonymous text messages disparaging the woman, accusing her of infidelity, and threatening to expose the woman’s “secrets” to Dumeus.

In one exchange, the suspect extorted money from the woman in exchange for stopping the harassment and Dumeus also reported receiving similar messages on Instagram, investigators stated. Dumeus and the woman said this unknown person had accessed the woman’s Google Photos and obtained intimate photos that were sent to Dumeus, according to court documents.

Through further investigation, detectives say they were able to tie these messages to Dumeus and show that he was the individual sending these messages to the woman and to himself.

When confronted by detectives, Dumeus admitted to sending the messages, stating that he did so as a way to broach the topic of his suspicions of the woman’s past and current infidelity without appearing to be mistrustful of her, which would result in an argument, as stated in the affidavit.

Dumeus was charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports to law enforcement, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.