WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for allegedly trying to grab children in Luzerne County while exposing himself.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Saturday around 4:20 p.m., officers were called to North Main Street and Hollenback Avenue after a man, later identified as Dominic Spruell, 34, attempting to grab children.

Police say Spruell was exposing himself while following the children. He was then arrested on scene and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.

Spruell has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, false identification to law enforcement, and public drunkenness.