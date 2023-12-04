TOBYHANNA TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators report a man is facing charges after he exposed himself in the lazy river at Kalahari.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police, security at Kalahari Waterpark Resort Convention Center called police after complaints were received about a guest in the water park.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that 40-year-old Josiah Grauso from Stroudsburg was seen exposing his genitals in the lazy river area of the water park, police said.

Grauso was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.