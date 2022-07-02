MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Mahanoy City PD said they arrested a man who is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident that began around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Law enforcement said Daniel Hall of Barnesville is facing charges for attempting to elude police, driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, and “numerous other traffic violations.”

According to court documents, this is not Hall’s first DUI charge. Documents show that Hall was sentenced to a maximum of 6 months for a DUI charge he received in 2018 and pleaded guilty to in 2020.

Officials said Hall is currently being held in Schuylkill County Prison.