WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he hit a construction worker with his car while driving under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 18 around 9:40 a.m., troopers were called for a person hit by a car in the intersection of Coudersport Pike and Farrandsville Road in Clinton County.

Through further investigation, police say the driver, Cy Little, 20, of Lock Haven, drove through a red light and traveled into a work zone where he struck a construction worker.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Williasmport’s trauma center by helicopter.

The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office stated Little was seen visibly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Little has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, failing to yield in a construction area with serious bodily injury, DUI/Unsafe driving, and other related charges.

He remains in the Clinton County Prison on a $25,000 bail.