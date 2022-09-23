WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a Philadelphia man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges.

Karam said that 27-year-old Demitri Carroll was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute drugs and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs in Clinton and Lycoming counties.

Carroll’s possession charges included methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine base, and cocaine from October 2021 until August 2022.

Carroll’s case was investigated by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin.