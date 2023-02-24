PRINGLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are charging a man for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Luzerne County early this month.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on February 5 around 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 200 block of Union Street in Pringle Borough.

Police say they arrived on the scene and found a man with four gunshot wounds and he was transported to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Officers searched the area and found four casings and two bullets lodged in the victim’s car. Investigators believe the victim had been sitting in their vehicle at the time of the shooting.

After being transported to the hospital, officers said they spoke with the victim who claimed a dark gray Honda Accord pulled up next to his car and saw a man in a black hoodie with a ninja-style mask and began shooting from the front passenger seat.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim recognized the driver of the car as 45-year-old Mubarak Ibn Abdullah Wahid Muhammad, from New Jersey.

Investigators say at this time the identity of the man who fired the shots at the victim is only known as “John Doe”.

Kingston Police Department arrested Muhammad on Thursday and he is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Muhammad was charged with attempted murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, and other related charges.

He was denied bail due to his history of stalking and extensive criminal record, police stated. Muhammad’s next court date is scheduled for March 7.