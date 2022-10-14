FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.

Before Siko was instructed to leave police say he defecated on the side of the building prior to leaving the scene.

Police charged Siko with disorderly conduct for the incident.