WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say sold fentanyl mixed with other drugs that caused a deadly overdose.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on February 24 officers were called to the 900 block of Funston Avenue for a reported overdose death.

Once on scene, police say they found a man dead of an apparent overdose inside the home. A man inside the house, later identified as 47-year-old Harvey Edwards, and a woman were both taken into custody as they were both on Lycoming County Probation.

While in custody the woman told officers Edwards was responsible for the victim’s death and police found 13 blue waxen heroin bags, a rolled-up dollar bill, and Narcan instructions in Edwards’s possession.

A few days later the autopsy toxicology report showed the victim died of fentanyl and xylazine with cocaine as a contributing factor.

Through further investigation, detectives stated drug transactions were seen between Edwards and the victim prior to his death. The woman arrested confirmed with investigators that Edwards transported the xylazine/fentanyl bags from Philadelphia before distributing them in the area.

Edwards was arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other related charges. He remains in the Lycoming County Prison on $200,000 straight bail.