LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATED: A man is accused of selling a “powder” that contained fentanyl resulting in a deadly drug overdose of a 26-year-old man.

According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, on December 19, 2022, officers responded to a home on Prescott Avenue where Corey Rinaldi, 26, was found dead by his father Dunmore Fire Captain Michael Rinaldi.

Police say they learned Rinaldi would get drugs from Santino Bellucci, 26, of Dickson City, and text messages showed he purchased drugs from Bellucci on December 17 and 18.

Investigators stated while being interviewed, Michael Rinaldi admitted that his son got in contact with Bellucci to buy Michael oxycodone, to treat his chronic back pain. According to the court document, Michael said his son also bought a “powder” drug that Michael assumed was oxycodone crushed.

As stated in the affidavit the “powder” Rinaldi received from Bellucci contained fentanyl and Dr. Michael Coyer, the director of Northern Tier Research in Dunmore, told the police the level of fentanyl in Rinaldi’s blood was lethal.

Police note that Michael Rinaldi has not been criminally charged.

Bellucci is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other drug charges. He remains in the Lackawanna County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bail.