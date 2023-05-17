EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he was found using counterfeit cash in multiple stores across Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, a grand jury has charged Brandon Williams, 35, of New Jersey, for allegedly using counterfeit cash at various stores in Lackawanna, Lycoming, and Columbia counties.

In April, police say Williams and an unidentified female co-conspirator passed $1,400 in counterfeit bills at the Michaels store in Dickson City and $750 in counterfeit bills at CVS Pharmacy in Scranton.

Also in April, Williams passed $280 in counterfeit bills at Walmart in Montoursville, $160 in counterfeit bills at Weis Market in Montoursville, and attempted to pass additional counterfeit bills at Dollar Tree in Bloomsburg but was unsuccessful, according to investigators.

Williams faces a maximum penalty under federal law for each charge of 20 years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.