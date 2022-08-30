LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after officials say he possessed and conspired to distribute fentanyl in Luzerne County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 52-year-old, Patrick Raymond Russin, of Dallas, was charged Monday with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says that Russin conspired to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County, between January 2021 and March 12, 2022.

Officials say the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.